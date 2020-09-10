Zuoyebang's inventive products debut in service trade fair

Photo: Zuoyebang







China's leading online education platform Zuoyebang, which owns 170 million active monthly users, showed off its major products, live streaming course, new Cocos-courseware for primary education, and gadget Paperang P3 series, during the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.Zuoyebang demonstrated it is now adopting cutting-edge technologies including digitalization and artificial intelligence to overhaul the traditional education sector.The new Cocos-courseware add gestures recognition, voice recognition, face recognition, facial expression recognition and other functions to make the course more intelligent and improve efficiency.The gadget can intelligently print questions, mark wrong answers, and correct problem-solving steps, enabling students to take a picture of their mistakes and to generate question notes.The smart tool includes as much as 250 million questions in different disciplines. If students give wrong answers, similar questions are prepared for them to strengthen their understanding of the related subject and reduce wrong answers.

Zuoyebang is a leading education innovational upstart in China, making use of new technologies like 5G, AI and big data. The company hopes to promote China's new infrastructure construction in the education sector, and push China's education to become more digitalized and more interactive, said the company.



Founded in 2015, Zuoyebang is an online education platform with a basket of educational solutions such as intelligent question correction and a range of live-streaming courses.



According to data from Zuoyebang, more than 170 million monthly active users gain knowledge and skills from its online channels, with a cumulative number of learners reaching 800 million.



The company is gaining more recognition from users, with 7.8 million students attending paid online courses this summer, a year-on-year increase of 390 percent, said the company.



For its full-price courses, more than 67 percent of new students came from its original traffic during the period, 14 percent higher than that of last summer. The total number of students signing up for full-price courses surged 350 percent to 1.71 million now, said the company.







