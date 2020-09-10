Absurd Nobel nomination for Trump’s Middle East peace

US President Donald Trump Photo: AFP

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in August that President Donald Trump should be eligible for the Nobel Peace Prize after the "historic" agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Such flattery has come true. On Wednesday, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for he "has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees."Seriously, Trump? Many are mocking this absurdity. What he has done to "create peace between nations"? Trump was nominated once in 2018, and now he is nominated again after two years. This nomination seems to have deviated from Nobel Peace Prize's focus to award those who have, "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."Trump has nothing to do with "peace." The negative impact he has imposed on world peace is far greater than the positive push. Just take a look at what Trump has done: withdrawing from Paris Agreement and the Iran nuclear deal. He launched a trade war and directly provoked a China-US confrontation. Apparently, Trump was enthusiastic about the nomination, retweeting a dozen or so tweets announcing this news.Who really thinks Trump has promoted the world peace today?The prestige of the Nobel Peace Prize has been declining year by year, with its choice often triggering huge controversy in the international community. Compared with natural science prizes, the Nobel Peace Prize is far too political.In 2007, the prize was awarded to former US vice president Albert Arnold Gore Jr, for his efforts to "disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change." However, critics said that he is not a scientist and does not even understand climate change properly. In 2009, the prize was awarded to Barack Obama after he just took office - this was designed to encourage the new president. But this so-called encouragement was useless as Obama has become the US president at war longer than any other US president.These American politicians are often nominated for Nobel Peace Prize with undeserved credit. Trump has been longed for the prize, and Norway has not let him down this time. As one Chinese netizen mockingly wrote, "Why not award a Nobel Peace Prize for every US president after they take office in the future? As long as they do not press the nuclear button, they have obviously maintained peace."There are too many people who have made substantial contributions to world peace and are more worthy of the peace prize. However, it seems that Norway has turned a blind eye and nominated Donald Trump despite creating a huge controversy. When the Nobel Peace Prize becomes something more like an absurd political stunt, it has become worthless and will eventually become the laughing stock of the international community.