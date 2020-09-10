RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Avoid rumors and gossip at work if you want to stay out of trouble this weekend. A storm is brewing at work and the last thing you want is to be caught up in it. Fortune will favor the prepared. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 8, 12, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Put off making any commitments this weekend until you have examined all the options you have before you. Do not let anyone push you into moving faster than you are comfortable with. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)The busier you keep yourself this weekend the more energy you will seem to have. Everyone will be impressed with your dedication, especially your boss. A promotion may be in the future for you. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Difficulties will arise if you do not give your significant other enough attention. Set aside some time this weekend for a little romance. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although business has been slowing down recently there is no need to worry. Over the long run things will end up balancing out. This is a good time to focus your energies on self-improvement. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Travel abroad will broaden your horizons allowing you to see things from a perspective you never even imagined before. This weekend will be a good time to form a bond with someone who interests you. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)You will have to stick to tried-and-true methods if you really want to make progress toward your goals this weekend. When it comes to romance, do not play fast and loose with other people's hearts. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)You will be able to make a good impression on others this weekend if you speak your mind. Your intelligence and quick wit will win people over to your side. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)This weekend will not be a good time for complex plans, so do your best to keep things simple. Take care with how you spend your money, as your financial luck is about to take a turn for the worse. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Your friendly nature and buoyant personality will make you the center of attention this weekend. This will be an excellent time to promote your ideas among a larger audience. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your social luck is on the rise this weekend. This will be a good time to meet people and make new friends. Keep your eye out for the signs that will lead you to good fortune. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Feeling passion for what you do will be key to ensuring you succeed. A close friend will provide some valuable insight into an issue that has been troubling you lately. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will be able to expand your circle of social and professional contacts by participating in a community event. By joining in you will earn some valuable allies. ✭✭✭✭