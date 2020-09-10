Pakistan supports Huawei and its ICT solutions: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Huawei Photo: Deng Zijun/GT

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met a delegation of Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies on Tuesday, appreciating the support provided by Huawei toward realizing the objective of "Digital Pakistan" and assuring full support to Huawei in IT sector, according to a press release by the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office.The Pakistani leader assured the Huawei delegation full support on its implementation of Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions in Pakistan.Khan stated that IT sector holds tremendous potential of investment, revenue generation and economic development, and emphasized that IT solutions in government operation will ensure transparency, speed of delivery and good governance.The Huawei delegation, led by Hou Tao, Global Senior Vice President of Huawei Technologies, said that Huawei is dedicated to realizing the IT initiative of Pakistan.Huawei plans to train 1,000 federal government employees in Pakistan and will also provide support in training university-level students to equip them with latest IT skills, said Hou, stating that Huawei supports the vision of the Pakistan leader to create a young skillful workforce armed with ICT.Huawei offered to formulate an ICT White Paper with the help of international consultants identifying the existing ICT systems and suggestions for improvements.Minister for IT Amin Ul Haque, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Atif R. Bukhari and other senior officers were present at the meeting.While Pakistan showed full support to Huawei, India is reportedly to keep Huawei and other Chinese telecom companies out of the contest to supply 5G equipment in the country, Indian media reported.