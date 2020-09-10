Customers patronise new Apple Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/10 18:12:40

Customers patronise the new Apple Marina Bay Sands store on its opening day in Singapore on Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

Customers queue to enter the new Apple Marina Bay Sands store on its opening day in Singapore on Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2020 shows the facade of the new Apple Marina Bay Sands store on its opening day in Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

Customers patronise the new Apple Marina Bay Sands store on its opening day in Singapore on Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

Customers patronise the new Apple Marina Bay Sands store on its opening day in Singapore on Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


 

