Puzzle

1 Swift6 Tennis great who wrote "A Hard Road to Glory"10 Business magnate14 Ship section with a pump15 "The Simpsons" bar16 Medal recipient, perhaps17 Hog sound18 Spoiled child19 Expanse20 Result of tremors at the La Brea Tar Pits?23 Regret24 James of jazz25 Gym surface26 Behaved like a considerate library ghost?31 Organ that sticks out32 Vladivostok's country: Abbr.33 Chocolate syrup brand36 "Did you expect another person to do this?"39 Noble gas after argon41 Golden Age film star Irene42 It's not worn on Casual Friday43 CPR provider44 Replace a lavatory in London?49 Like a classic joke51 Makers of food in wax52 Honest politician's nickname?53 Healthy parts of an outback animal's diet?57 Sneaker brand58 Food in wax59 Blazing62 Bills stored next to fives63 Big name in shoes and handbags64 Determined to do65 Periphery66 Almost at67 General tendency1 "Notorious" justice's initials2 ___ quality index3 Favorable mention4 Turn one's back on5 Frustrating road sign6 Both: Prefix7 Raspberry or lemon desserts8 Fireplace floor9 Place to live large?10 Spiced Starbucks offering11 He portrayed Tevye in "Fiddler on the Roof"12 Climate Pledge ___ (Seattle venue)13 Family-size entree21 Turns sharply22 Calico cousin26 Racy27 Island with a state capital28 Improper behavior29 Needing to be returned30 Alley-___34 Resort lake in Italy35 Preposition following "latch"37 U-turn from WSW38 Not disturb39 Model builder's buy40 Injured athlete's program, for short42 Food with a crispy tortilla45 "Wine-dark sea" of the "Odyssey"46 Item in a metaphorical haystack47 Efficient PR method48 Stoner's joint49 Have the Senate floor, say50 "'Tis better to have ___ and lost ..."54 Place for a bouquet55 Dia de San Valentin emotion56 Construction spot60 Hermione's husband61 Finale

Solution