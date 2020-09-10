Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/10 18:18:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Swift

  6 Tennis great who wrote "A Hard Road to Glory"

 10 Business magnate

 14 Ship section with a pump

 15 "The Simpsons" bar

 16 Medal recipient, perhaps

 17 Hog sound

 18 Spoiled child

 19 Expanse

 20 Result of tremors at the La Brea Tar Pits?

 23 Regret

 24 James of jazz

 25 Gym surface

 26 Behaved like a considerate library ghost?

 31 Organ that sticks out

 32 Vladivostok's country: Abbr.

 33 Chocolate syrup brand

 36 "Did you expect another person to do this?"

 39 Noble gas after argon

 41 Golden Age film star Irene

 42 It's not worn on Casual Friday

 43 CPR provider

 44 Replace a lavatory in London?

 49 Like a classic joke

 51 Makers of food in wax

 52 Honest politician's nickname?

 53 Healthy parts of an outback animal's diet?

 57 Sneaker brand

 58 Food in wax

 59 Blazing

 62 Bills stored next to fives

 63 Big name in shoes and handbags

 64 Determined to do

 65 Periphery

 66 Almost at

 67 General tendency

DOWN



  1 "Notorious" justice's initials

  2 ___ quality index

  3 Favorable mention

  4 Turn one's back on

  5 Frustrating road sign

  6 Both: Prefix

  7 Raspberry or lemon desserts

  8 Fireplace floor

  9 Place to live large?

 10 Spiced Starbucks offering

 11 He portrayed Tevye in "Fiddler on the Roof"

 12 Climate Pledge ___ (Seattle venue)

 13 Family-size entree

 21 Turns sharply

 22 Calico cousin

 26 Racy

 27 Island with a state capital

 28 Improper behavior

 29 Needing to be returned

 30 Alley-___

 34 Resort lake in Italy

 35 Preposition following "latch"

 37 U-turn from WSW

 38 Not disturb

 39 Model builder's buy

 40 Injured athlete's program, for short

 42 Food with a crispy tortilla

 45 "Wine-dark sea" of the "Odyssey"

 46 Item in a metaphorical haystack

 47 Efficient PR method

 48 Stoner's joint

 49 Have the Senate floor, say

 50 "'Tis better to have ___ and lost ..."

 54 Place for a bouquet

 55 Dia de San Valentin emotion

 56 Construction spot

 60 Hermione's husband

 61 Finale

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus