Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Swift
6 Tennis great who wrote "A Hard Road to Glory"
10 Business magnate
14 Ship section with a pump
15 "The Simpsons" bar
16 Medal recipient, perhaps
17 Hog sound
18 Spoiled child
19 Expanse
20 Result of tremors at the La Brea Tar Pits?
23 Regret
24 James of jazz
25 Gym surface
26 Behaved like a considerate library ghost?
31 Organ that sticks out
32 Vladivostok's country: Abbr.
33 Chocolate syrup brand
36 "Did you expect another person to do this?"
39 Noble gas after argon
41 Golden Age film star Irene
42 It's not worn on Casual Friday
43 CPR provider
44 Replace a lavatory in London?
49 Like a classic joke
51 Makers of food in wax
52 Honest politician's nickname?
53 Healthy parts of an outback animal's diet?
57 Sneaker brand
58 Food in wax
59 Blazing
62 Bills stored next to fives
63 Big name in shoes and handbags
64 Determined to do
65 Periphery
66 Almost at
67 General tendencyDOWN
1 "Notorious" justice's initials
2 ___ quality index
3 Favorable mention
4 Turn one's back on
5 Frustrating road sign
6 Both: Prefix
7 Raspberry or lemon desserts
8 Fireplace floor
9 Place to live large?
10 Spiced Starbucks offering
11 He portrayed Tevye in "Fiddler on the Roof"
12 Climate Pledge ___ (Seattle venue)
13 Family-size entree
21 Turns sharply
22 Calico cousin
26 Racy
27 Island with a state capital
28 Improper behavior
29 Needing to be returned
30 Alley-___
34 Resort lake in Italy
35 Preposition following "latch"
37 U-turn from WSW
38 Not disturb
39 Model builder's buy
40 Injured athlete's program, for short
42 Food with a crispy tortilla
45 "Wine-dark sea" of the "Odyssey"
46 Item in a metaphorical haystack
47 Efficient PR method
48 Stoner's joint
49 Have the Senate floor, say
50 "'Tis better to have ___ and lost ..."
54 Place for a bouquet
55 Dia de San Valentin emotion
56 Construction spot
60 Hermione's husband
61 Finale
Solution