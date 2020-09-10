RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

A difficult challenge will require creativity and imagination to overcome. Feel free to allow your mind to wander a bit and you are sure to find the right inspiration. Financial matters are looking up for you. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 3, 11, 15.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)This will be a good time to tweak your direction in life. Pursuing higher education will help get things going in the right direction. The more you know the more competitive you will be. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Do not shy away from risks. There are numerous opportunities waiting for you out there, but you will need courage to find them. Love is in the air tonight. This is a good time for some snuggling at home. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)If you find that someone is trying to push you away, you should give them space. The harder you try to hold on, the farther away they will get. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)It's time to let go of all the issues that have been bothering you. Focus your energies on wiping the slate clean and finding forgiveness for those who have wronged you. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will have the opportunity to take your professional knowledge to an all new level. Don't worry though, you won't have to sacrifice any of the fun or excitement to do so. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Take care when handling other people's money. A single mistake can have a long-lasting impact that will follow you for a long time to come. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)It will be very easy for you to get other people to agree with you today. It may seem like your very voice is enough to bring people under your spell. Take advantage of this opportunity to push your plans forward. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Be on the lookout for new challenges today. By pushing yourself beyond your limits, you will be able to sharpen the skills you need to take your career further. Don't think about success or failure, just jump in head first! ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Do not be afraid to be a lone wolf today. You will be able to accomplish far more on your own than in a group. Walk your own path and you will find success. Open your heart and love is sure to find you. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Food will be your gateway to bliss. Make sure you and some companions take some time out for a nice meal, be it at home or out at a fancy restaurant. Financial matters may require your personal attention. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will be able to earn the admiration of your coworkers by standing up and taking on more responsibilities at work today. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)It's time to add a little color to you life. If you take the time to head to an art museum or gallery this weekend you will be well rewarded. Some news will make for a nice surprise. ✭✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.