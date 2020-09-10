Learning Chinese

The Souvenir/ 纪念品/ (jìniànpǐn)1: You know the Tolstoy definition of art?你知道托尔斯泰对艺术的定义吗？(nǐ zhīdào tuōěrsītài duì yìshùde dìnɡyìma?)2. Well, you just have a feeling.你只是有一种感觉。(nǐ zhīshì yǒu yīzhǒnɡ ɡǎnjué.)3. And by means of external signs, you communicate it to someone else.同时依靠外在的一些迹象,你用这种感觉与人交流。(tónɡshí yīkào wàizàide yīxiē jìxiànɡ ,nǐyònɡ zhèzhǒnɡ ɡǎnjué yǔrén jiāoliú.)4. I didn't even have a second to measure pain by, there being now no time without pain.我甚至没有时间去计量痛苦,现在痛苦似乎已经无处不在。(wǒ shènzhì méiyǒu shíjiān qùjìliànɡ tònɡkǔ, xiànzài tònɡkǔ sìhū yǐjīnɡ wúchǔbùzài.)5. He loves you so, and you are invested with great power, use it wisely, and with mercy.他如此爱你,你同时也为此用力,请运用智慧,并充满怜悯。(tā rúcǐ àinǐ, nǐtónɡshí yěwéi cǐyònɡlì, qǐnɡ yùnyònɡ zhìhuì, bìnɡ chōnɡmǎn liánmǐn.)6. There was nothing at all, and I was walking in the ways of the dead.这里几乎什么都没有,我也一样形同虚设。(zhèlǐ jǐhū shíme dōu méiyǒu, wǒyě yīyànɡ xínɡtónɡxūshè.)7. The vile beast knows itself, and miserable he is with it.卑鄙的野兽了解自己,也知道可悲与它如影相随。(bēibǐde yěshòu lejiězìjǐ, yězhīdào kěbēi yǔtā rúyǐnɡxiānɡsuí.)8. It is you who has power over the beast,you know that?你是那个有能力战胜野兽的人,你知道吗？(nǐ shì nàɡè yǒunénɡlì zhànshènɡ yěshòude rén, nǐ zhīdàoma?)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT