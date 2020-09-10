puzzle
ACROSS
1 Iron and Bronze
5 What was revolutionary in the music industry?
9 Surprising victory
14 Mimosa no-no, often
15 Norse god with an eye patch
16 Gullible
17 "Easy A" star Stone
18 *Team-building meal (unscramble letters 3 to 7)
20 A boat or its oar
22 Feeling on opening night
23 Change
25 Start of a Latin apology
26 Sault ___ Marie
27 *14x NBA All-Star from Germany (1 to 5)
32 Denver-to-Austin dir.
33 Kylo ___ ("Star Wars" villain)
34 Revise
37 *Tyrion Lannister portrayer (5 to 9)
42 "Wait there, Rover!"
43 Kimono sash
44 Fresh start?
46 *Rhyming message from Blockbuster (3 to 7)
51 Crowded kind of lane?
54 Little ___ (tykes)
55 "Somebody That I Used to Know" singer
56 Tennis period since 1968
59 Letter after rho
61 What you might have after a long day, or a theme hint
63 Events with franks
66 Adversary
67 Plains native
68 Jessica of "Machete"
69 Mulligans
70 Thirsty tot's request
71 Word after "taste" or "Turing"DOWN
1 Mimic
2 Chewy stick
3 Road in horror films
4 Sissy of "Bloodline"
5 Wolf's cry
6 Revered person
7 Tree farm tree
8 Printer variety
9 Number in many city addresses
10 Breathe heavily
11 Certain trig ratios
12 18x Grand Slam singles champion Chris
13 Short
19 Actress Cameron
21 Large coffee holder
23 Spots for cleaning products, say?
24 Speech therapists' concerns
25 Underlings
28 Bruins great Bobby
29 Marry
30 Kenan's partner (ELK anagram)
31 NAACP co-founder Wells
35 Able to be lit
36 Minuscule
38 Bar bill
39 Giant squid's giant organ
40 "Don't worry about it," in textspeak
41 White wine aperitif
45 "___ to a Nightingale"
47 Certain Turk
48 All lined up
49 Breakfast staple
50 Australian marsupial
51 Lisa Simpson's dad
52 Give one's viewpoint
53 Irked
57 Lost-and-found fish
58 East Coast ice cream brand
59 Cause of a school closing
60 DIY furniture company
62 "Give ___ rest"
64 Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, for short
65 Prepared to meditate, say
solution