1 Iron and Bronze5 What was revolutionary in the music industry?9 Surprising victory14 Mimosa no-no, often15 Norse god with an eye patch16 Gullible17 "Easy A" star Stone18 *Team-building meal (unscramble letters 3 to 7)20 A boat or its oar22 Feeling on opening night23 Change25 Start of a Latin apology26 Sault ___ Marie27 *14x NBA All-Star from Germany (1 to 5)32 Denver-to-Austin dir.33 Kylo ___ ("Star Wars" villain)34 Revise37 *Tyrion Lannister portrayer (5 to 9)42 "Wait there, Rover!"43 Kimono sash44 Fresh start?46 *Rhyming message from Blockbuster (3 to 7)51 Crowded kind of lane?54 Little ___ (tykes)55 "Somebody That I Used to Know" singer56 Tennis period since 196859 Letter after rho61 What you might have after a long day, or a theme hint63 Events with franks66 Adversary67 Plains native68 Jessica of "Machete"69 Mulligans70 Thirsty tot's request71 Word after "taste" or "Turing"1 Mimic2 Chewy stick3 Road in horror films4 Sissy of "Bloodline"5 Wolf's cry6 Revered person7 Tree farm tree8 Printer variety9 Number in many city addresses10 Breathe heavily11 Certain trig ratios12 18x Grand Slam singles champion Chris13 Short19 Actress Cameron21 Large coffee holder23 Spots for cleaning products, say?24 Speech therapists' concerns25 Underlings28 Bruins great Bobby29 Marry30 Kenan's partner (ELK anagram)31 NAACP co-founder Wells35 Able to be lit36 Minuscule38 Bar bill39 Giant squid's giant organ40 "Don't worry about it," in textspeak41 White wine aperitif45 "___ to a Nightingale"47 Certain Turk48 All lined up49 Breakfast staple50 Australian marsupial51 Lisa Simpson's dad52 Give one's viewpoint53 Irked57 Lost-and-found fish58 East Coast ice cream brand59 Cause of a school closing60 DIY furniture company62 "Give ___ rest"64 Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, for short65 Prepared to meditate, say

