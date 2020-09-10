Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/10 18:33:40

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Iron and Bronze

  5 What was revolutionary in the music industry?

  9 Surprising victory

 14 Mimosa no-no, often

 15 Norse god with an eye patch

 16 Gullible

 17 "Easy A" star Stone

 18 *Team-building meal (unscramble letters 3 to 7)

 20 A boat or its oar

 22 Feeling on opening night

 23 Change

 25 Start of a Latin apology

 26 Sault ___ Marie

 27 *14x NBA All-Star from Germany (1 to 5)

 32 Denver-to-Austin dir.

 33 Kylo ___ ("Star Wars" villain)

 34 Revise

 37 *Tyrion Lannister portrayer (5 to 9)

 42 "Wait there, Rover!"

 43 Kimono sash

 44 Fresh start?

 46 *Rhyming message from Blockbuster (3 to 7)

 51 Crowded kind of lane?

 54 Little ___ (tykes)

 55 "Somebody That I Used to Know" singer

 56 Tennis period since 1968

 59 Letter after rho

 61 What you might have after a long day, or a theme hint

 63 Events with franks

 66 Adversary

 67 Plains native

 68 Jessica of "Machete"

 69 Mulligans

 70 Thirsty tot's request

 71 Word after "taste" or "Turing"

DOWN

  1 Mimic

  2 Chewy stick

  3 Road in horror films

  4 Sissy of "Bloodline"

  5 Wolf's cry

  6 Revered person

  7 Tree farm tree

  8 Printer variety

  9 Number in many city addresses

 10 Breathe heavily

 11 Certain trig ratios

 12 18x Grand Slam singles champion Chris

 13 Short

 19 Actress Cameron

 21 Large coffee holder

 23 Spots for cleaning products, say?

 24 Speech therapists' concerns

 25 Underlings

 28 Bruins great Bobby

 29 Marry

 30 Kenan's partner (ELK anagram)

 31 NAACP co-founder Wells

 35 Able to be lit

 36 Minuscule

 38 Bar bill

 39 Giant squid's giant organ

 40 "Don't worry about it," in textspeak

 41 White wine aperitif

 45 "___ to a Nightingale"

 47 Certain Turk

 48 All lined up

 49 Breakfast staple

 50 Australian marsupial

 51 Lisa Simpson's dad

 52 Give one's viewpoint

 53 Irked

 57 Lost-and-found fish

 58 East Coast ice cream brand

 59 Cause of a school closing

 60 DIY furniture company

 62 "Give ___ rest"

 64 Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, for short

 65 Prepared to meditate, say 

solution







 


Posted in: MISCELLANY
