Mongolia’s donation of 30,000 sheep to China proceeds in an orderly way

Mongolia's donation of 30,000 sheep to China has been proceeding in an orderly manner, according to a news release by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.Both China and Mongolia have attached great importance to the handover of donated sheep. Preparatory work such as quarantine-related procedures has proceeded in an orderly way, it said.The donation reflects Mongolia's firm support for China's fight against COVID-19 and highlights the traditional and profound friendship between the two peoples, it said.