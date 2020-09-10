Mongolia’s donation of 30,000 sheep to China proceeds in an orderly way

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/10 18:48:42

Lei Jiayin (left) and Wei Daxun herd sheep on an episode of Go Fighting. Photo: Courtesy of Dragon TV



Mongolia's donation of 30,000 sheep to China has been proceeding in an orderly manner, according to a news release by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

Both China and Mongolia have attached great importance to the handover of donated sheep. Preparatory work such as quarantine-related procedures has proceeded in an orderly way, it said.

The donation reflects Mongolia's firm support for China's fight against COVID-19 and highlights the traditional and profound friendship between the two peoples, it said.

Global Times



RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MARKETS
blog comments powered by Disqus