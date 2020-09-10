Learning Chinese

White Dew (One of the 24 Solar Terms that divide up the year according to the Chinese calendar)/ 白露/ (b1il&)A: Did you know that White Dew is the third Solar Term of the fall?你知道白露是秋季的第三个节气吗？(nǐ zhīdào báilù shì qiūjì de dìsānɡè jiéqì ma？)B: I heard the arrival of White Dew means that the difference between night and day temperatures will become very great and that night temperatures will be very cool.听说白露的到来会让温差变得很大, 晚上气温会变得很凉。(tīnɡshuō báilù de dàolái huìrànɡ wēnchà biàndé hěndà, wǎnshànɡ qìwēn huì biàndé hěnliánɡ.)A: Yeah. Chinese has 24 solar terms. During each term, people will eat different foods to adapt to the environment and improve their health. We call this food therapy.是啊,中国有二十四个节气,在每个时节人们都会吃不同的食物去适应环境,调养身体, 这叫做食疗。(shìā,zhōnɡɡuó yǒu èrshísìɡè jiéqì,zài měiɡè shíjié rénmén dōuhuì chī bùtónɡde shíwù qù shìyīnɡ huánjìnɡ,tiàoyǎnɡ shēntǐ. zhè jiàozuò shíliáo.)B: That's really interesting. So what do people eat during White Dew? I heard some people will eat pears, longan and sweet rice wine.真有趣,那在白露人们会吃些什么呢？我听说有些人会吃梨,吃龙眼,喝酒酿。(zhēnyǒuqù,nàzài báilù rénmén huì chīxiē shímene, wǒ tīnɡshuō yǒuxiērén huì chī lí,chī lónɡyǎn,hē jiǔniànɡ.)A: That's great. I really like pears, they are very sweet.太棒了,我非常喜欢梨子,因为非常甜。(tàibànɡle,wǒ fēichánɡ xǐhuān lízǐ,yīnwéi fēichánɡ tián.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT