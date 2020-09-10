Experts warn of grave consequences if US official visits Taiwan

Taiwan Photo: Unsplash

Some secessionist Taiwan media are once again drowning in joy by hyping the possible visit of US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach to the island, which would be a dangerous provocation that further harms the cross-Straits ties and regional stability.Local media once reported that the separatist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in the island of Taiwan were actively promoting the visit of US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to Taiwan and may invite Krach to the island.Although the details of Krach's visit, which was unconfirmed and reportedly about an economic and commercial dialogue between the island and the US, have not been decided yet, Taiwan's economic department said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) will not be discussed during Krach's visit, without confirming his tour.Wang Mei-hua, head of Taiwan's economic governing body, said on Thursday that the subject of the meeting, exact time, and even the possibility of holding the dialogue online are unclear. Taiwan's "foreign affairs" authority gave a similar answer.If Krach's trip pushes through, he will be the most senior US official to visit the island in decades since US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar's visit last month, a few days before Taiwan lifted restrictions on importing ractopamine-enhanced pork from the US.Wang Jianmin, a Taiwan affairs expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday that the US senior official's possible visit is an attempt of the island's "economic secessionism" and gradual decoupling of Taiwan from the mainland under US interference.Some analysts said that besides grabbing financial benefits from Taiwan, Washington will guarantee nothing on security issues, as the island is just a little chess piece to confront the mainland. Once the situation turns around, Taiwan authorities will lose miserably.Wang said that if Taiwan continues provoking, the mainland will never rule out the option of ending the Cross-Straits Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA).For Americans who dare provoke China on the Taiwan question, some observers warned that their affiliated companies may have to stop doing business with the Chinese mainland and face sanctions.China will not give up anything on the issue of sovereignty. In view of continuous provocations, China will further warn and pressure the US and the island of Taiwan, so that they will realize the change in the situation, and think of the interests of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, Wang said.