Joint press release published to de-escalate border tensions and keep dialogue after China-India FMs meeting in Moscow

China-India

A joint press release was announced after the meeting between Chinese and Indian foreign ministers in Moscow on Thursday, to de-escalate border tensions, and keep dialogue.Both agree that China and India should follow the guidance of the consensus reached between leaders of the two countries including that divergence should not be escalated into conflicts.China and India should disengage front-line border troops as soon as possible and keep a necessary distance, to ease the current tensions, according to the press release.