All COVID-19 patients in Cambodia recover, no new cases detected: health ministry

A face mask-clad student walks through a gate equipped with disinfectant spray as part of measures against the COVID-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Monday. Photo: AFP

Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) said Friday that all of the 274 COVID-19 positive patients in the kingdom had recovered, as the country had detected no new cases since the end of August.The last recovered patient is an 18-year-old Indonesian man, who arrived in Cambodia on July 30 from Indonesia, the MoH said in a press release, adding that he was discharged from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh after he had been tested negative twice for the virus."The recovery rate for COVID-19 patients in Cambodia stands at 100 percent with all 274 COVID-19 infected persons cured," the MoH said.The MoH also continued to call on people to remain extra-vigilant although the Southeast Asian nation had found no new cases of the virus for the last 11 days.