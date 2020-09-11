China slaps reciprocal restrictions on US embassy, consular staff

China US Photo: VCG



China has taken reciprocal restrictions on diplomats and other personnel at the US embassy and consulates in China, including the US consulate in Hong Kong region, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.The restrictions were imposed after the US imposed restrictions on Chinese diplomats in the US, and China has sent a diplomatic note to the US, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Friday.The reciprocal restrictions on US diplomats are a legitimate and necessary response to the wrong actions of the US, and the Chinese embassy and consulates in the US will maintain normal exchanges with different sectors in the US, according to the announcement.China urges the US to immediately correct its mistake and revoke the unreasonable restrictions on the staff of Chinese embassy and consulates. China will respond to actions taken by the US, the ministry said.In October 2019 and June 2020, the US side twice imposed restrictions on Chinese diplomatic staff in the US. The US State Department on September 2 required Chinese diplomats in the US to receive approval to visit US university campuses and to meet with local government officials.Global Times