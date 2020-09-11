Huawei releases new developer technology enabling full scene intelligent ecological experience

Photo: Courtesy of Huawei

The Huawei Developers Conference 2020 kicked off in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday. In the conference's keynote address, Huawei introduced a series of innovative products and services such as HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11 and HMS. The six new products included the Huawei MateBook X and Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, all pleasantly surprised the audience. During the three-day event, Huawei will also provide a technology forum, Songhu Dialogue, Tech, Hour, Codelabs and other wonderful sessions. Global developers will gather at Huawei's Songshan Lake campus to talk about technology and bring full-scene wisdom experience to every user."Huawei's breakthrough in ecological development cannot be achieved without the strong support of global developers and partners. At this developer conference, Huawei will fully open up its core technologies, hardware and software capabilities, and work with all developers to drive the vigorous development of the all-scene intelligent ecology - no one can turn off the starlight," said Richard Yu, managing director and CEO of Huawei's consumer business, adding that "every developer is a spark that Huawei wants to gather."

In 2019, Huawei launched HarmonyOS, a full-scene distributed operating system that enables rapid discovery, top speed connectivity, hardware mutual assistance and resource sharing among various smart terminals. HarmonyOS 2.0 was unveiled in the conference, bringing with it a comprehensive upgrade of distributed capabilities including distributed soft bus, distributed data management, and distributed security, as well as an adaptive UX framework that allows developers to quickly reach tens of millions of new devices and users.HarmonyOS will be officially open source to allow developers to access emulator, SDK packages, and IDE tools. Huawei will begin releasing the HarmonyOS beta for smartphones to domestic developers by the end of 2020. Yu also said in his speech that Huawei will donate the code to OpenAtom Foundation, and announced the HarmonyOS open source sign: "Since September 10, HarmonyOS will open source to terminal equipment with 128 KB - 128 MB memory such as large screens, watches and vehicle-related devices, will open source to terminal equipment with 128 MB - 4GB memory in April 2021, and will open source to all terminal equipment with memory more than 4 GB after October 2021."Huawei has been committed to building a reliable, fair and open ecosystem and providing users with diversified innovative experiences. With the support of 1.8 million developers globally, the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem has seen rapid growth: more than 96,000 integrated HMS core apps, 490 million active users of AppGallery apps, and 261 billion app distributions of AppGallery apps from January to August 2020, making it the third largest mobile app ecosystem in the world.Huawei adheres to open its core hardware and software capabilities globally, including mapping, searching, payment, browsing and advertising service engines, as well as providing leading photo shooting ability, AR map ability, communication and transport, among others. These benefits can fully empower developers in various fields such as games, video, entertainment, business, social, and develop users' favorite new generation of innovative applications.Huawei will also continue to invest in ecological construction. It will build three new ecological cooperation laboratories in Germany, Poland and Russia, and five new global developer service centers in Romania, Russia, Egypt, Mexico and Malaysia, so as to better serve developers in the global market through localized service organizations and platforms.As the "Mandarin" of the smart home industry, the Huawei HiLink platform solves connectivity problems that arise when using the smart devices of different brands and manufacturers, enabling mutual "understanding" and effective "communication" among cross-brand ecological products. Huawei HiLink has so far activated 50 million ecological users and 400 million smart life apps have been installed.Cars and machines are also an important part of the IoT industry. Huawei HiCar platform continues to empower the auto industry and has reached cooperation with more than 150 car models, meaning that more car owners will enjoy smart travel in the future. Huawei hopes to be the enabler of hardware ecology to connect more IoT ecological products through HiLink, making IoT development simpler and more efficient, helping partners take a leading position in the global loT industry.Huawei Research platform - which focuses on front research - opens Huawei Research Kit and Huawei Research Cloud, two key platform abilities, to help scientific research institutions, industry organizations and others carry out innovation research efficiently, accelerate technological breakthroughs, incubate innovative application, implement achievements' transformation rapidly, and boost vigorous development in all walks of life.In the future, Huawei will continue to adhere to the "dual-wheel drive" of hardware and software ecology, and further open up its most core technologies and capabilities, so that developers and partners around the world can share, win and create new possibilities together