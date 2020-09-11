Xi stresses development of science, technology to meet significant national needs

File photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed continuing to advance the development of science and technology to a deeper and broader level.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the comments at a symposium attended by scientists in Beijing.Xi said the scientific and technological development must target the global science frontiers, serve the main economic battlefield, strive to fulfill significant needs of the country and benefit people's lives and health.