10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo showcases latest products, technologies

A robot system is displayed at the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2020. Unveiled here on Friday, the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo showcases the latest products and technologies in the area.Photo:Xinhua

People visit the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2020. Unveiled here on Friday, the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo showcases the latest products and technologies in the area.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors observe a robot on display at the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2020. Unveiled here on Friday, the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo showcases the latest products and technologies in the area.Photo:Xinhua

A visitor plays a VR game via 5G-powered devices at the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2020. Unveiled here on Friday, the 10th China Smart City and Intelligent Economy Expo showcases the latest products and technologies in the area.Photo:Xinhua