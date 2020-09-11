Komuz Day celebrated in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

A concert is held to celebrate the Komuz Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 9, 2020. Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday celebrated Komuz Day, which falls on Sept. 9 annually, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The komuz is a traditional string instrument used in Central Asian music, and is widely recognized as a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan.Photo:Xinhua

