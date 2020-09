Scenery of terraced fields in Shangbao Township, east China

Photo taken on Sep 10, 2020 shows terraced fields in Shangbao Township of Chongyi County, east China's Jiangxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 10, 2020 shows terraced fields in Shangbao Township of Chongyi County, east China's Jiangxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 10, 2020 shows terraced fields in Shangbao Township of Chongyi County, east China's Jiangxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sep 10, 2020 shows terraced fields in Shangbao Township of Chongyi County, east China's Jiangxi Province.Photo:Xinhua