PAP special operations soldiers assail mock terrorists

Source: China Military Published: 2020/9/11 21:29:26

Special operations soldiers assigned to a special force under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force sight in on targets and search for suspects during an anti-kidnapping training exercise on September 3, 2020.Photo:China Military


 

Posted in: CHINA
