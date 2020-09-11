PAP special operations soldiers assail mock terrorists

Special operations soldiers assigned to a special force under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force sight in on targets and search for suspects during an anti-kidnapping training exercise on September 3, 2020.Photo:China Military

Special operations soldiers assigned to a special force under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force sight in on targets and search for suspects during an anti-kidnapping training exercise on September 3, 2020.Photo:China Military

Special operations soldiers assigned to a special force under the People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force sight in on targets and search for suspects during an anti-kidnapping training exercise on September 3, 2020.Photo:China Military