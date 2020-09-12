Algerian Lower House of Parliament adopts constitution draft

A voting meeting of Algerian People's National Assembly is held in Algiers, Algeria on Sept. 10, 2020. Algerian People's National Assembly Thursday unanimously adopted the draft of the new constitution, according to the official APS news agency. (Xinhua)

Algerian People's National Assembly (APN) Thursday unanimously adopted the draft of the new constitution, according to the official APS news agency.The draft of the new constitution was presented by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad to APN (lower house of parliament) on Tuesday.The draft should be adopted by the Council of the Nation (upper house of parliament) before it is submitted to a referendum on November 1.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed a committee to prepare a draft of the new constitution in January, and presented to political parties a preliminary draft in May to amend the constitution.According to a previous presidential statement, the draft constitution is related to basic rights and public freedoms, strengthening the separation and balance of powers, transparency, preventing and combating corruption and the independent national authority for elections.The most important proposals put forward by the draft amendment to the constitution include limiting the presidential term to two terms only and creating a vice president position appointed by the president.