Asia Album: Wearing face mask -- new normal in Bangladesh amid COVID-19 pandemic

People wearing face masks are seen on a street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sept. 10, 2020. (Xinhua)

As part of COVID-19 precautionary measures, face masks must be worn at all times at public places in Bangladesh. In the capital city Dhaka, wearing a face mask has been the new normal.

Bangladesh reported 1,892 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, making the tally at 332,970 and death toll at 4,634, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

