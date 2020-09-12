Water level of Nile declines after unprecedented floods in Khartoum, Sudan

The water level of the Nile near the confluence of its two major tributaries, the White Nile and the Blue Nile, starts to gradually decline after unprecedented floods in Khartoum, Sudan, Sept. 11, 2020. Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

The water level of the Nile near the confluence of its two major tributaries, the White Nile and the Blue Nile, starts to gradually decline after unprecedented floods in Khartoum, Sudan, Sept. 11, 2020. Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

The water level of the Nile near the confluence of its two major tributaries, the White Nile and the Blue Nile, starts to gradually decline after unprecedented floods in Khartoum, Sudan, Sept. 11, 2020. Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)

The water level of the Nile near the confluence of its two major tributaries, the White Nile and the Blue Nile, starts to gradually decline after unprecedented floods in Khartoum, Sudan, Sept. 11, 2020. Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October. (Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)