Life in Jerusalem's Old City amid COVID-19 pandemic

A pedestrian wearing face mask is seen in Jerusalem's Old City amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 11, 2020. Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,038 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 148,564. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)

