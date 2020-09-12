Life in Jerusalem's Old City amid COVID-19 pandemic

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/12 12:44:30

A pedestrian wearing face mask is seen in Jerusalem's Old City amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 11, 2020. Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,038 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 148,564. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

A vendor sells face masks in Jerusalem's Old City amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 11, 2020. Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,038 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 148,564. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

People wearing face masks are seen in Jerusalem's Old City amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 11, 2020. Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,038 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 148,564. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

People wearing face masks are seen in Jerusalem's Old City amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 11, 2020. Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,038 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number in the country to 148,564. (Photo by Muammar Awad/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus