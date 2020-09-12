Highlights of Brussels Comic Strip Festival

Visitors walk past cartoon balloons on the opening day of the Brussels Comic Strip Festival at the Gare Maritime of Tour & Taxis in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2020. With the impact of the COVID-19, the number of exhibitors and visitors declined this year at the festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Staff members set up a balloon of the Smurf on the opening day of the Brussels Comic Strip Festival at the Gare Maritime of Tour & Taxis in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2020. With the impact of the COVID-19, the number of exhibitors and visitors declined this year at the festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor watches the comic exhibition on the opening day of the Brussels Comic Strip Festival at the Gare Maritime of Tour & Taxis in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2020. With the impact of the COVID-19, the number of exhibitors and visitors declined this year at the festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors watch the comic exhibition on the opening day of the Brussels Comic Strip Festival at the Gare Maritime of Tour & Taxis in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2020. With the impact of the COVID-19, the number of exhibitors and visitors declined this year at the festival. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)