India's COVID-19 tally continues to peak with 97,570 new cases reported

Commuters wear masks in Ahmedabad, India, on Friday. India set a global record of 96,000 daily new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Photo: VCG

India's COVID-19 tally continues to peak on Saturday as 97,570 new cases were detected during the past 24 hours, taking the total to 4,659,984, said the federal health ministry.Besides, 1,201 more deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 77,472, according to the data.There are 958,316 active cases across the country, while 3,624,196 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.The country's south-western state of Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected with over a million cases, which means one in every five confirmed cases across the country came from Maharashtra, and nationwide one in every three deaths took place in the state, said media reports