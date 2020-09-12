Brazil reports over 130,000 deaths from COVID-19

People visit the Sao Paulo's Aquarium that reopened last Saturday after six months of closing due to COVID-19 outbreak restrictions in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sept. 8, 2020. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

The Brazilian government said Friday the country's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 130,000 after registering 874 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 130,396.Additionally, 43,718 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the national count to 4,282,164 cases.Sao Paulo, the most populous and hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 882,809 cases and 32,338 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 240,453 cases and 16,883 deaths.Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America.