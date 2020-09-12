The US has gone too far and overstretched its reach: Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi File photo: Xinhua

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday rebutted the accusation that China has interfered in US internal affairs, saying it's time China asked the US not to interfere in China's internal affairs.Wang made the remarks in response to the question of so-called China's involvement in US internal affairs when meeting the press with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.Wang said that China has never interfered in other countries' internal affairs, and, certainly not in US' internal affairs. He added that non-interference is China's diplomatic tradition, the Chinese way of handling affairs, and a basic principle of international relations."The National People's Congress, China's top legislature, has never discussed or introduced bills on US' internal affairs, but the US Congress has been constantly rolling out bills on China's internal affairs," he said.Over the past years, the US has passed a series of bills on China's Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet to grossly interfere in China's internal affairs."The US has gone too far and overstretched its reach. We hope the US will manage its own affairs first," Wang said.Wang's remarks and mentioning the US by name reveal that China is very disappointed by the US' excessive interference into China's domestic affairs while China always upholds international principles and not to interfere in other countries' domestic issues, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations of the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Saturday.Chinese analysts slammed the US for disregarding the responsibility of a great power and becoming a big threat to global stability and creating insecurity around the world.Wang's remarks received widespread recognition on China's social media and became a hot topic on Weibo on Saturday.A Chinese netizen commented "the US is now protesting everything except fighting the epidemic.""Interfering in China's domestic affairs has become a domestic issue for the US," wrote a netizen with a mocking sense of humor."The US should manage its own matters first and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," another wrote.