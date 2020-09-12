Serbia-China bilateral cooperation continues to develop in all areas: president

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic meets with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo at the presidency building in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 11, 2020. The joint Serbia-China projects are progressing well thanks to the comprehensive strategic partnership and mutual understanding between the two countries, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic agreed with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo during their meeting on Friday. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

The joint Serbia-China projects are progressing well thanks to the comprehensive strategic partnership and mutual understanding between the two countries, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic agreed with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo during their meeting on Friday.According to the press release of the president's office, at the meeting held at the presidency building in Belgrade, Vucic expressed gratitude for China's political support for Serbia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, reiterating Serbia's support for the one-China policy."President Vucic said that Serbia would maintain sincere friendship with China and continue to develop bilateral cooperation with China, as a reliable partner, in all areas, including telecommunications," the release reads.Chen stressed China's "firm and unchangeable" position to refuse the recognition of Kosovo and Metohija, which unilaterally seceded in 2008.Vucic and Chen discussed future projects in the field of infrastructure, and agreed that the preparations for the realization of the Fruska Gora corridor project is going well, the release reads.According to the website of Serbia's Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Fruska Gora corridor is a route connecting Serbia with Croatia, BiH and the wider environment.