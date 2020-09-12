Xinhua strongly condemns Australia's raid on its reporter's Sydney residence

The dining zone of the Sydney Opera House is closed in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 1, 2020. Tourism in Australia has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Hu Jingchen)

A spokesperson for Xinhua News Agency issued a statement on Friday strongly condemning and opposing the brutal intrusion of Australian intelligence agents into the residence of a Xinhua reporter in Sydney.The spokesperson said that what was reported by the Global Times on Sept. 8 is true. Australian intelligence agents -- despite being in possession of no evidence -- searched the residences of several Chinese journalists based in Australia, including a Sydney-based Xinhua reporter, on June 26, seizing their reporting equipment, according to the spokesperson."This gross, imperious and unreasonable act was utterly appalling. It fully exposes the Cold-War mentality and political prejudice of some Australian departments and officials," the spokesperson said. "What they have done not only seriously harms the reputation and image of Chinese media, but also seriously interferes with the normal people-to-people exchanges between China and Australia."The spokesperson said that Xinhua is China's state news agency and an international wire service with global influence, and its reporters in Australia have always strictly abided by the laws and regulations of the country."Following the principles of objectivity, impartiality, truthfulness and accuracy in news reporting, Xinhua reporters have played a positive role in promoting the cultural and people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding of the Chinese and Australian peoples," said the spokesperson.Xinhua called on the Australian government to stop harassing the news agency's offices in Australia and its reporters there, take solid measures to eliminate the negative impact and earnestly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Xinhua's offices and its reporters in Australia.