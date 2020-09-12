Indian army gains no advantage from border clashes with China

China India Photo: GT

Let me brief on what I know about the situation on the China-India border. Based on what I know, in the past two days, the border area has returned to tranquility, maybe temporarily, especially the situation at Pangong Lake. Apparently, the meeting between Chinese and Indian defense ministers and the one between foreign ministers played a positive role in cooling down the situation.In addition, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has managed to safeguard every inch of Chinese territory, and the Indian army did not gain any advantage at all. In many points, the PLA got the upper hand in the confrontation.The fundamental reason for the rash moves by the Indian troops is their leadership's misjudgment of the strategic posture between China and India. Signs show that through dialogue, and the firm counterattack and reactionary deployment of the PLA, the Indian side has enhanced its understanding of China's strength, resolve and determination. It remains to be seen whether this understanding will turn into stricter management of India's frontline troops.The China-India border deadlock may persist for a long time. The Chinese people should be determined and patient. We should trust and support the PLA. Meanwhile, we must be confident about the wisdom of the country's diplomats.The author is editor-in-chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn