Scenery of Xunhua Sala Autonomous County in Qinghai

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/12 16:31:29

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2020 shows the Mengda Tianchi scenic spot in Xunhua Sala Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2020 shows the Xunhua section of the Yellow River in Xunhua Sala Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2020 shows the Jishi gorge hydropower station in Xunhua Sala Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2020 shows the Xunhua section of the Yellow River in Xunhua Sala Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Posted in: CHINA
