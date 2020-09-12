Local govt in SW China launches forensic appraisal into death of a pupil physically punished by her teacher

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/12 17:15:21

File photo:Xinhua


Local authorities in Cangxi, SW China's Sichuan have launched forensic appraisal proceedings into the death of a primary school student who was allegedly physically punished by her teacher on Thursday.    

Reports say the student was beaten by her teacher with a ferule on her hands four times and punished by kneeling down on the ground for failing to answer questions. She fainted that day and was later sent to a hospital. She died on Friday.

The forensic appraisal investigation is ongoing.

