China’s Gaofen 02C satellite fails to reach orbit

China’s solid-fueled KuaiZhou-1A (KZ-1A) Y11 carrier rocket blasted off at 11:40 am on Wednesday. Photo: Screenshot of video from China's CCTV News



China's optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C failed to enter the preset orbit on Saturday.The satellite was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 1:02 pm.The launch center said the mission failed because abnormal performance was identified.Specific reasons of the failure are under further investigation.