China's farm produce trade deficit expands in Jan-July

Photo:VCG

China's agricultural products trade reported a deficit of 54.29 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months of 2020, up 30.9 percent year on year, official statistics showed.Imports increased by 13.4 percent year on year to 96.18 billion U.S. dollars while exports went down by 3.3 percent to 41.89 billion U.S. dollars, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.The total trade volume of farm produce rose by 7.8 percent year on year to 138.07 billion U.S. dollars in the first seven months.Total imports of corn grew by 30.7 percent year on year to 4.57 million tonnes from January to July while imports of pork reached almost 2.5 million tonnes, up 150 percent year on year.