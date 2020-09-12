Mushan Island scenic area in Anhui reopens

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12. 2020 shows tourists visiting Mushan Island scenic area in Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province. The scenic area was reopened Saturday, almost two months after its closure due to high water level in the Chaohu Lake.Photo:Xinhua

