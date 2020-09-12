Conservationist group spots 15 babies of nearly-extinct Siamese crocodiles in SW Cambodia lake

Photo released by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) on Sept. 11, 2020 shows a baby Siamese crocodile swimming in a natural lake in Koh Kong Province, Cambodia. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) on Friday released pictures and a video clip showing critically endangered baby Siamese crocodiles swimming in a natural lake in Sre Ambel district of Southwest Cambodia's Koh Kong Province. The images were taken weeks ago by a patrol from WCS's Crocodile Nest Protection Team working in collaboration with the Fisheries Administration and Koh Kong Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, said a WCS's press statement. "The team estimates 15 hatchlings, each around 30 centimeters long, are swimming in the lake," the statement said. The Siamese crocodile is listed as "Critically Endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.Photo:Xinhua
