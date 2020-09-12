Chilies enter harvest season in Tiangai Village, NW China

A villager picks chilies in Tiangai Village of Salar Autonomous County of Xunhua, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 10, 2020. About 25,000 mu (about 1,667 hectares) of chilies in Xunhua have entered harvest season. In recent years, local authorities have encouraged farmers to plant chili relying on local climate and geographical conditions as a way to help improve their incomes.Photo:Xinhua

A villager sorts chilies in Tiangai Village of Salar Autonomous County of Xunhua, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 9, 2020. About 25,000 mu (about 1,667 hectares) of chilies in Xunhua have entered harvest season. In recent years, local authorities have encouraged farmers to plant chili relying on local climate and geographical conditions as a way to help improve their incomes.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2020 shows bunches of chilies hung for drying in Tiangai Village of Salar Autonomous County of Xunhua, northwest China's Qinghai Province. About 25,000 mu (about 1,667 hectares) of chilies in Xunhua have entered harvest season. In recent years, local authorities have encouraged farmers to plant chili relying on local climate and geographical conditions as a way to help improve their incomes.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers sort chilies in Tiangai Village of Salar Autonomous County of Xunhua, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 10, 2020. About 25,000 mu (about 1,667 hectares) of chilies in Xunhua have entered harvest season. In recent years, local authorities have encouraged farmers to plant chili relying on local climate and geographical conditions as a way to help improve their incomes.Photo:Xinhua