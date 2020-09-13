Siemens says it respects China’s sovereignty after CEO's remark over HK drew anger

File photo: Visitors check out medical instruments made by Germany-based Siemens at an industry fair in Beijing. Photo: CFP

German industrial conglomerate Siemens said it respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and upholds the "one country, two systems" principle, after remarks by the company's CEO Joe Kaeser over Hong Kong sparked anger among some Chinese netizens."Siemens respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We believe the 'one country, two systems' principle is the right way for Hong Kong's development," the company said in a statement in response to a Global Times' inquiry on Saturday night, adding that Siemens was confident that China is capable of maintaining peace and prosperity in Hong Kong.The statement came after recent comments by Kaeser regarding Hong Kong, which drew applause from what seemed to be Hong Kong secessionists, but fury from some netizens.According to a September 9 report by Die Welt, a German newspaper, Kaeser said that as long as Beijing adheres to the "one country, two systems" agreement, German business can handle it, but he added "it is unusual that this understanding has not been clearly confirmed by China for some time."This comment was noticed by some Hong Kong secessionists, who went to Kaeser's twitter account to express gratitude, while angering some netizens on Chinese social media.In the statement on Saturday, Siemens explained that Kaeser "voiced his concerns over complicated issues because the company cares for the development of China, whether it's Xinjiang, Hong Kong or anywhere else. Our commitment to China remains unchanged."In the 2019 financial year, Siemens reported sales of around 8.4 billion euros ($9.94 billion) in China and it employs more than 35,000 people in the country, according to media reports.The German company said it will continue to spare no effort helping Chinese customers and partners achieve resilient and sustainable development.Global Times