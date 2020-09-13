Italian jewelry exhibitors preparing for the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Photo: Courtesy of Italian Jewelry Pavillion at CIIE 2019

Italian enterprises, especially those in the Italian gold and jewelry sector, are actively preparing for the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 11. It is the third consecutive year that Italian companies have taken part in the event.For the 2020 CIIE, the exhibition area "Extraordinary Italian Jewelry" will bring more brands and Italian industry leaders to the expo than ever before. These companies will not only showcase Italy's unique elegance to Chinese consumers but also demonstrate more exquisite Italian jewelry handcraft techniques to Chinese buyers in order to further expand business opportunities as well as their influence in China.More than 60 Italian jewelry brands have submitted applications for the exhibition, which is four times as many as 2019.The "Italian Jewelry Super team" will receive digital support from all Chinese e-commerce platforms, and make use of new media to show the unique designs and amorous feelings and culture from the Apennines Peninsula.As a warm up to the expo, Italian companies are currently presenting new collections, styles and innovations at Voice 2020 in Italy from Saturday to Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Italian Jewelry

Ivana Ciabatti, chairman of Federorafi said, "This year, thanks to the support of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Trade Agency, at the CIIE in Shanghai there will be the most important participation of Italian jewelry ever made on Chinese soil, with the presence of the best production excellence of all goldsmith clusters: high jewelry, gold, and silver jewelry also with stones, cameo and coral products."The first CIIE was held in Shanghai in November 2018. The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes over the past two editions.The Enterprise & Business Exhibition area of the third CIIE will be expanded to 360,000 square meters, up 20 percent from the second expo.