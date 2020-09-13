Celebrities compete at sea in Qinhuangdao

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

A celebrity sailing race was held in Qinhuangdao, North China's Hebei Province, on Friday, as part of efforts to promote the sport's easy access to the public.The race, part of the Qinhuangdao Sailing Festival that is currently in full swing, was held in a format of three people per yacht.Liu Weidong, secretary-general of the Chinese Yachting Association, said the purpose of hosting the celebrity race was to establish an event that could boost the sport's popularity through the cooperation of professional sailors with amateurs.After the race, all participants attended a forum discussing various ways to promote the sport.