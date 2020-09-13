UK accuses EU of food ‘blockade’

The UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (right) reets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Chevening House, London on Thursday. The E3 (France, Germany and the UK) foreign ministers met at the Foreign Secretary's country residence Chevening House. Britain previously said it may break international law by rewriting parts of its Brexit divorce treaty. Photo: AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accused the European Union (EU) of threatening to tear the UK apart by imposing a food "blockade" between Britain and Northern Ireland, throwing new fuel on the fire of simmering Brexit talks.Writing in Saturday's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said the EU's stance justified his government's introduction of new legislation to rewrite its Brexit withdrawal treaty - a bill that is causing deep alarm among former prime ministers and his own MPs.Talks between London and Brussels on a future trading relationship are deadlocked as both sides struggle to prize apart nearly 50 years of economic integration, after British voters opted for a divorce."My assessment is that an unregulated situation [no deal] would have very significant consequences for the British economy," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz warned after an EU meeting in Berlin."Europe would be able to deal with it and these would not be particularly difficult consequences after the preparations we have already made."But absent a deal by the end of 2020, when the full force of Brexit kicks in, Johnson said the EU was bent on an "extreme interpretation" of rules for Northern Ireland under the divorce treaty both sides signed in January."We are being told that the EU will not only impose tariffs on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, but that they might actually stop the transport of food products from GB to NI," he wrote."I have to say that we never seriously believed that the EU would be willing to use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade one part of the UK, to cut it off, or that they would actually threaten to destroy the economic and territorial integrity of the UK," Johnson said.Johnson said the EU's stance would "seriously endanger peace and stability in Northern Ireland."Ireland on Sunday dismissed a claim by Johnson that the EU is plotting to destabilize new barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland."That's simply not the case," Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee told Sky News. "Any suggestion that this is going to create a new border is simply not true," she said.AFP