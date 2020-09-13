France has record daily cases

France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time.The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 new infections reported on Thursday, highlights a resurgence of the disease in France.The rise led the government to outline additional measures on Friday to avert a return to the general lockdown put in place earlier in 2020. Prime Minister Jean Castex promised steps to speed up tests and toughen local measures in high-infection zones.In its daily update, the French health ministry also reported that 772 clusters were being investigated, an increase of 86 in the past 24 hours.Reuters