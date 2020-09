The Moroccan coast guard intercepted 168 migrants this week who tried to reach Spain using makeshift crafts, including jet-skis and kayaks, the official MAP news agency reported Saturday.MAP said the migrants who had come from sub-Saharan Africa were intercepted on Wednesday and Thursday and brought back to Morocco after receiving medical care.Located in northwestern Africa, the kingdom is a key transit route for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa attempting to reach Europe.AFP