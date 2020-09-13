China steps up efforts to protect intellectual property, trade secrets

IPR Photo:VCG

China's top court and procuratorate on Sunday moved to lower the threshold for punishable offenses of laws regarding related to intellectual property rights (IPRs) and trade secrets on Sunday, in the latest move to bolster protection of IPRs and create a better business climate.The Supreme Peoples' Court and the Supreme Peoples' Procuratorate (SPP) issued an interpretation over the implementation of the country's criminal laws regarding IPR protections, strengthening the crackdown of IPR infringements, expanding the scope of punishable offenses and increasing the criminal penalty for violations, among others.Specifically, the legal interpretation, which takes effect on Monday, lowered the threshold of punishable offenses from 500,000 yuan ($73,157) or more to 300,000 yuan or more. AlsoFurthermore, convicting major violations of trade secrete protection laws would no longer require "actual damage in production and operation."Career IPR theftsthieves, repeated offenders and those who counterfeit trademarks during major natural disasters, accidents and public health criseis, will be severely punished with no probation."[The legal interpretation] is an important measure to increase the intensity of legal protection of IPRs and respond to concerns in the society," according to a statement published on the SPP's website.While China has been steadily moving to bolster its IPR protection, the issue has also become highly politicized by some US officials, who have been making unsubstantiated accusations over China's record in IPR protection and has have even cited that this as a reason to close the Consulate General in Houston.While the SPP said that China has attached great importance to the protection of IPRs, but new types of violations, especially cases regarding trade secrets, have been on the rise, the statement said.The interpretations were based on domestic and foreign suggestions to lower the standard for convictions to protect of trade secrets, the statement said.Global Times