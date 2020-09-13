Global online library introduced to Chinese mainland for the first time

A woman studies at a library during the Dragon Boat Festival national holiday in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 27, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A US education group and a Chinese publishing house introduced on Thursday a global online library as part of a program aimed at serving Chinese teachers and students.Users can find nearly 5,000 English e-books published by worldwide authoritative press houses including Oxford, Highlights and National Geography on myON Reader, an educational product from the Renaissance Education Group.The myON Reader can provide Chinese users with a more efficient online English reading experience, while also introducing more original English books to Chinese students.Chinese press CITIC Press Group joined in the local launch of the global reader as part of its efforts to offer Chinese students, from kindergarten to university, more opportunities to read classic international books.