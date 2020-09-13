View of Yellow River Three Gorges scenic area

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/13 16:33:31

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2020 shows the Yellow River Three Gorges scenic area, located upstream of the Xiaolangdi Dam, in Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)


 

