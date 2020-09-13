Greece to buy major arms as Turkey tensions rise

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers a speech at an event on public health in Athens, Greece, on July 1, 2020. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed the government's gratitude on Wednesday to donors for their continuing support to the National Health System in the war against COVID-19, at an event here on the occasion of a new donation made by Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced a "robust" arms purchase program and an overhaul of the country's military amid rising tensions with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.What appears to be Greece's most ambitious military overhaul in nearly two decades was unveiled as it is engaged in a growing stand-off with Turkey over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts.The bitter row between the NATO allies has roped in other European powers and even sparked fears of more severe conflict."The time has come to reinforce the armed forces... these initiatives constitute a robust program that will become a national shield," Mitsotakis said in a keynote address in the northern city of Thessaloniki.Mitsotakis said Greece would acquire 18 French-made Rafale warplanes, four multi-purpose frigates and four navy helicopters, while also recruiting 15,000 new troops and pouring resources into the national arms industry and cyber-attack defense.New anti-tank weapons, navy torpedoes and airforce missiles will be secured, the PM said.Mitsotakis is believed to have hammered out the program announced on Saturday after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a southern European leaders summit in Corsica this week.On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Macron "not to mess" with Turkey. He also urged Greece to "stay away from wrong" actions backed by countries like France in the disputed waters.AFP