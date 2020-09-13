In pics: nang flatbread production in Xinjiang

A worker makes purple yam-flavored nang flatbread using an electric oven at a food industry park in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2020. In recent years, a full-scale food industry which makes nang, a Uygur-style flatbread, has taken shape in Payzawat County. The county's nang production involves 1,200 local residents, including 696 from impoverished households, with as many as 300,000 nang sold a day. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A staff member promotes nang flatbread via online live broadcast at a food industry park in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2020. In recent years, a full-scale food industry which makes nang, a Uygur-style flatbread, has taken shape in Payzawat County. The county's nang production involves 1,200 local residents, including 696 from impoverished households, with as many as 300,000 nang sold a day. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A staff member sells nang flatbread online at a food industry park in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2020. In recent years, a full-scale food industry which makes nang, a Uygur-style flatbread, has taken shape in Payzawat County. The county's nang production involves 1,200 local residents, including 696 from impoverished households, with as many as 300,000 nang sold a day. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

Workers make nang flatbread at a food industry park in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2020. In recent years, a full-scale food industry which makes nang, a Uygur-style flatbread, has taken shape in Payzawat County. The county's nang production involves 1,200 local residents, including 696 from impoverished households, with as many as 300,000 nang sold a day. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A worker makes nang flatbread using an earthen oven at a food industry park in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2020. In recent years, a full-scale food industry which makes nang, a Uygur-style flatbread, has taken shape in Payzawat County. The county's nang production involves 1,200 local residents, including 696 from impoverished households, with as many as 300,000 nang sold a day. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)